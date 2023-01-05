Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7730U or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U vs Ryzen 7 5700U

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 7730U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1471 vs 1178 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +14%
1446
Ryzen 7 5700U
1272
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +14%
10354
Ryzen 7 5700U
9114
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +25%
1478
Ryzen 7 5700U
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +20%
7473
Ryzen 7 5700U
6232
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 5, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 18x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 15 W 10-25 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 128 512
TMUs 8 32
ROPs 4 8
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7730U
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

