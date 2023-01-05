AMD Ryzen 7 7730U vs Ryzen 7 5700U VS AMD Ryzen 7 7730U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5700U and 7730U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Newer - released 2-years later

Newer - released 2-years later Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1471 vs 1178 points

25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1471 vs 1178 points 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 7 5700U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 5, 2023 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 2 (Lucienne) Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 18x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Transistors 10.7 billions - Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm Socket FP6 FP6 TDP 15 W 10-25 W (configurable) Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 128 512 TMUs 8 32 ROPs 4 8 Execution Units 2 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 7730U 0.54 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5700U n/a

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support Yes No

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 12