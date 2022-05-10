Intel Core i7 12650HX
Core i7 12650HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU).
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8897
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i7-12650HX
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|45 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.74 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20