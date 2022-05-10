Home > Core i7 12650HX: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 12650HX

Core i7 12650HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 12650HX in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8897

Specifications

Core i7 12650HX technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 10, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX
Model number i7-12650HX
Socket BGA-1964
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU)

Performance

Cores 14
Threads 20
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 32
TGP 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

