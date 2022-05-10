Core i7 12650HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU).