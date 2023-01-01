Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650HX or Core i5 13450HX: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12650HX with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 13450HX with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13450HX and 12650HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650HX
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13450HX
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1786 vs 1628 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650HX and i5 13450HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-12650HX i5-13450HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics (16EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 10
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 24x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1964
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 16
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i5 13450HX
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650HX official page Intel Core i5 13450HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13450HX or i7 12650HX?
