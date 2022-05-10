Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650HX or Core i5 12600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12650HX vs i5 12600H

Intel Core i7 12650HX
VS
Intel Core i5 12600H
Intel Core i7 12650HX
Intel Core i5 12600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12650HX with 14-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 12600H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600H and 12650HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12650HX – 45 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650HX and i5 12600H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-12650HX i5-12600H
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650HX official page Intel Core i5 12600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

