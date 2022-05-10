Intel Core i7 12650HX vs i5 12600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12650HX with 14-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 12600H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12650HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1767
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13669
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3609
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22041
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1614
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650HX +6%
8759
8274
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-12650HX
|i5-12600H
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650HX official page
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
