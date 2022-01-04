Intel Core i7 12700H vs i7 12650HX VS Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12650HX We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H against the 2.0 GHz i7 12650HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12650HX and 12700H Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12650HX – 45 vs 55 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650HX Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 May 10, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-HX Model number i7-12700H i7-12650HX Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1964 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics (32EU) Performance Cores 14 14 Threads 20 20 Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 23x 20x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 35-45 W 45-55 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1450 MHz Shading Units 768 256 TMUs 48 16 ROPs 24 8 Execution Units 96 32 TGP 15 W 45 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700H 1.69 TFLOPS Core i7 12650HX 0.74 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page Intel Core i7 12650HX official page PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20