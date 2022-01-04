Intel Core i7 12700H vs i7 12650HX
We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H against the 2.0 GHz i7 12650HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12650HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1773
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16184
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26715
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +8%
1739
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +37%
12043
8759
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|i7-12650HX
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1964
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|Intel Core i7 12650HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
