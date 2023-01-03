Intel Core i7 13650HX vs i7 12650HX
We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 13650HX against the 2.0 GHz i7 12650HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13650HX
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1810 vs 1628 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +12%
1824
1634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +59%
14011
8835
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-13650HX
|i7-12650HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|14
|Total Threads
|20
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13650HX official page
|Intel Core i7 12650HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
