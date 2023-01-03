Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13650HX or Core i7 12650HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13650HX vs i7 12650HX

Intel Core i7 13650HX
VS
Intel Core i7 12650HX
Intel Core i7 13650HX
Intel Core i7 12650HX

We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 13650HX against the 2.0 GHz i7 12650HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12650HX and 13650HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13650HX
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1810 vs 1628 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13650HX and i7 12650HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 May 10, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-13650HX i7-12650HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 14
Total Threads 20 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 20x
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1964
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 128 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 32
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13650HX
0.382 TFLOPS
Core i7 12650HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13650HX official page Intel Core i7 12650HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12650HX or i7 13650HX?
