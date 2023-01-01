Intel Core i7 12650HX vs i5 13500HX
We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12650HX against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX
- Newer - released 8-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1853
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18093
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1620
Core i5 13500HX +9%
1771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8739
Core i5 13500HX +56%
13649
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-12650HX
|i5-13500HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|14
|Total Threads
|20
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|16
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650HX official page
|Intel Core i5 13500HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
