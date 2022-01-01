Intel Core i7 12700F
Core i7 12700F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 12 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1836
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20545
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3962
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31621
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13699
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20