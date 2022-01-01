Home > Core i7 12700F: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 12700F

Core i7 12700F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 12 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 12700F in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1836
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20545
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3962
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31621
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13699

Specifications

Core i7 12700F technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 1, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700F
Socket LGA-1700

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 20
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

