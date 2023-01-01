Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700F or Core i5 13400F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700F vs i5 13400F

Intel Core i7 12700F
VS
Intel Core i5 13400F
Intel Core i7 12700F
Intel Core i5 13400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400F with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13400F and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +27%
20805
Core i5 13400F
16347
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and i5 13400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-12700F i5-13400F
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 10
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 180 W 148 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page Intel Core i5 13400F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13400F or i7 12700F?
