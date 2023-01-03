Intel Core i7 13700F vs i7 12700F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700F with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +10%
2025
1849
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +37%
28329
20657
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3947
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31333
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1711
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12455
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-13700F
|i7-12700F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
