Intel Core i7 12700F vs i5 12400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +8%
1836
1699
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +71%
20545
12005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +11%
3962
3568
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +61%
31621
19669
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1555
Core i5 12400F +5%
1635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +61%
13699
8514
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|i5-12400F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|-
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
