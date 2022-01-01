Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700F or Core i7 12700: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700F vs i7 12700

Intel Core i7 12700F
VS
Intel Core i7 12700
Intel Core i7 12700F
Intel Core i7 12700

We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700 and 12700F

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +4%
20545
Core i7 12700
19685
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +6%
13699
Core i7 12700
12908
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and i7 12700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 January 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700F i7-12700
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU - UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700F
n/a
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page Intel Core i7 12700 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700 or i7 12700F?
