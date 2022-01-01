Intel Core i7 12700F vs i7 12700 VS Intel Core i7 12700F Intel Core i7 12700 We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12700 and 12700F

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and i7 12700

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 1, 2022 January 1, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S Model number i7-12700F i7-12700 Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU - UHD Graphics 770 Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 20 20 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 21x 21x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 25MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 32 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700F n/a Core i7 12700 0.78 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page Intel Core i7 12700 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20