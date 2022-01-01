Intel Core i7 12700F vs i7 12700
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1836
Core i7 12700 +2%
1867
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +4%
20545
19685
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +2%
3962
3901
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31621
31494
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1555
Core i7 12700 +2%
1585
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +6%
13699
12908
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|i7-12700
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|-
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3