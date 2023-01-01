Home > Core i9 13900: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 13900

Core i9 13900 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 24 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 36 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 13900 in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2180
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
37411
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
21822

Specifications

Core i9 13900 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 1, 2023
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-13900
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 24
Threads 32
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 32
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

