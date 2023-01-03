Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900H or Core i9 13900: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900H vs i9 13900

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz i9 13900 (desktop) with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900H
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1871 points

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900H
1860
Core i9 13900 +14%
2114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900H
13963
Core i9 13900 +56%
21795
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13900H i9-13900
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 16
E-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 24
Total Threads 20 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 36MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 115 W 219 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i9 13900
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900H official page Intel Core i9 13900 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

