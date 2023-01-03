Intel Processor N100
- Cores: 4
- L3 cache: 6MB (shared)
- TDP: 6 W
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Processor N100 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1264 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 0 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU).
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N100 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
893
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2908
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2089
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|N100
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (24 EU)
CPU
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|Total Threads
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|TDP
|6 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|TGP
|10 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.3 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9