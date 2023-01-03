Intel Processor N100 vs Core i5 1335U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 with 4-cores against the 1.3 GHz Core i5 1335U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N100 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 2.9x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1685 vs 585 points
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
906
Core i5 1335U +90%
1721
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2917
Core i5 1335U +154%
7396
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
586
Core i5 1335U +190%
1699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2107
Core i5 1335U +250%
7374
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|N100
|i5-1335U
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|2
|P-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|8
|E-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|10
|Total Threads
|4
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|13x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|6 W
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N100 official page
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|20
