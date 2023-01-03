Home > CPU Comparisons > Processor N100 or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Processor N100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Processor N100
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Processor N100
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N100 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and N100
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
  • Newer - released 2-years later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 89% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 585 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100
2886
Ryzen 5 5500U +144%
7055
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100
2075
Ryzen 5 5500U +136%
4895
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N100 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Model number N100 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (24 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 6
P-Threads - 12
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 4 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 21x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1264 FP6
TDP 6 W 10-25 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 10 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N100
0.3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Processor N100?
