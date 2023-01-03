Intel Processor N100 vs Core i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N100 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1263 vs 585 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
906
Core i3 1115G4 +47%
1329
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2917
Core i3 1115G4 +8%
3155
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2691
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6256
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
586
Core i3 1115G4 +116%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2107
Core i3 1115G4 +21%
2554
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|N100
|i3-1115G4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|2
|P-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|4
|2
|Total Threads
|4
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1449
|TDP
|6 W
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|24
|48
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N100 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|16
