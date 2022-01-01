You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Passive Vapor chamber - Yes

Display 2560 x 1664 2560 x 1600 Size 13.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 / 35 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +15% 3 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels - 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.