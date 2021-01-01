Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Pro 15 (2019)

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
RAM
Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Can run popular games at about 408-557% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83.6 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
Height 245.9 mm (9.68 inches) 240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 16 mm (0.63 inches) 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5616 RPM 6500 RPM
Noise level 46.1 dB -

Size 16 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1331:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 88.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% -
Response time 43 ms -
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 96 W 87 W
Cable length 2 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 359 gramm 369 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1250 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 1280 192
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +742%
3.2 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.3 dB -
Microphones 3 3

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 4x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No

