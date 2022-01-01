ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Can run popular games at about 250-341% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 92 against 58.2 watt-hours
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
- 24% sharper screen – 282 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 139 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 440 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|7000 RPM
|Noise level
|54.2 dB
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.6%
|88.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|712 gramm
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1659
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8967
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1420
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10362
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90-110 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS
2.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.9 dB
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
