Dell Precision 7780 vs Precision 7770 64 out of 100 VS 56 out of 100 Dell Precision 7780 Dell Precision 7770

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh - 83 Wh 93 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.05 kg (6.73 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.95-28.5 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.12 inches 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~78.2% Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.5 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 99% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 7780 500 nits Precision 7770 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 83 Wh 93 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 11.55 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 480 / 670 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Precision 7780 4.92 TFLOPS Precision 7770 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 2 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.