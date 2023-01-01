Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) Can run popular games at about 218-297% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 218-297% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm

12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~82.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver Gray Material Aluminum - Transformer No No Opening angle 126° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 51.9 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor No - Display tests Contrast 4230:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 88.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Aero 14 OLED (2023) +9% 600 nits Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 550 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 130 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter 557 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Aero 14 OLED (2023) +396% 7 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No Yes Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82.7 dB - Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.1 x 7.8 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

