Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs Aero 14 OLED (2023)

72 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
VS
65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) and Aero 14 OLED (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 88 against 63 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 16% sharper screen – 283 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (106.5 vs 140 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
vs
Aero 14 OLED (2023)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches		 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm
12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~82.8%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 45 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +114%
15 TFLOPS
Aero 14 OLED (2023)
7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

