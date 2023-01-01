You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 88 against 63 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

16% sharper screen – 283 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (106.5 vs 140 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm

12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~82.8% Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 283 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 OLED (2023) 600 nits Aero 14 OLED (2023) 600 nits

Battery Capacity 88 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 105 W 45 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Aero 16 OLED (2023) +114% 15 TFLOPS Aero 14 OLED (2023) 7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

