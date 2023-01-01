You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 218-297% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 218-297% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 63 against 55 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 63 against 55 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 44% sharper screen – 243 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

44% sharper screen – 243 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.1 vs 106.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm

12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~88.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45.5 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 940:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Adobe RGB profile - 71% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69% Response time 1 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Aero 14 OLED (2023) +20% 600 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time - 2:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 130 W 60 W Weigh of AC adapter - 254 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Aero 14 OLED (2023) +396% 7 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.