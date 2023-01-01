Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 218-297% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 63 against 55 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 44% sharper screen – 243 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.1 vs 106.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311 x 220.8 x 17 mm
12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.4 inches2)
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~88.6%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|3.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|940:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|69%
|Response time
|1 ms
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|130 W
|60 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|254 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1560
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 14 OLED (2023) +31%
9830
7486
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 14 OLED (2023) +16%
1639
1412
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 14 OLED (2023) +34%
11732
8730
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|7 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79 dB
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
