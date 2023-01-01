Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 14 OLED (2023) or ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
68 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 71% sharper screen – 243 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (106.5 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 14 OLED (2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm
12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~86%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Aero 14 OLED (2023)
7 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) +24%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 1 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
