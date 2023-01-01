You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

71% sharper screen – 243 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (106.5 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm

12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~86% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm Colors Silver White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 165 Hz PPI 243 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Aero 14 OLED (2023) 600 nits ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 130 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 45 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Aero 14 OLED (2023) 7 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) +24% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 1 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

