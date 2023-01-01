Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2023) or Aero 14 OLED (2023) – what's better?

LG Gram 14 (2023) vs Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)

56 out of 100
LG Gram 14 (2023)
VS
65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
LG Gram 14 (2023)
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 (2023) and Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 72 against 63 watt-hours
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 173-236% higher FPS
  • Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 (2023)
vs
Aero 14 OLED (2023)

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches		 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm
12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~82.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 14 (2023)
350 nits
Aero 14 OLED (2023) +71%
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 96 bit
Memory speed 6 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Gram 14 (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS
Aero 14 OLED (2023) +314%
7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

