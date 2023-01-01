You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 13700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 72 against 63 watt-hours Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 173-236% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 173-236% higher FPS Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits

Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm

12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~82.8% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Gram 14 (2023) 350 nits Aero 14 OLED (2023) +71% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 230 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 96 bit Memory speed 6 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Gram 14 (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS Aero 14 OLED (2023) +314% 7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.