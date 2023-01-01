Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.8%

~82.8% Dimensions: 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm (12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aero 14 OLED (2023). Performance 68 Gaming 61 Display 76 Battery Life 54 Connectivity 79 Case 86 NanoReview Score 66

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm

12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% Side bezels 4.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 600 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 13700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1567 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9830 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1655 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 11793

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 45 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes