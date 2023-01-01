Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 14 OLED (2023): full specs and tests

Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)

Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.8%
  • Dimensions: 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm (12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aero 14 OLED (2023).
Performance
68
Gaming
61
Display
76
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
79
Case
86
NanoReview Score
66
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm
12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9830
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1655
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11793
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Aero 16
3. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
6. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs XPS 13 9315
7. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
8. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
9. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Gram 14 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский