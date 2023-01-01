Home > Laptop comparison > Laptop 15 or MacBook Air 15 (M2) – what's better?

HP Laptop 15 vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Display
2880 x 1864
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Laptop 15 and Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Laptop 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 66.5 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 124% sharper screen – 224 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Laptop 15
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~83.9%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 1326:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 98.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7%
Response time - 24 ms
Max. brightness
Laptop 15
250 nits
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 186 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 15
2086
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +309%
8537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 15
2178
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +274%
8136
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance
Laptop 15
0.3 TFLOPS
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +900%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 2x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) and HP Laptop 15 or ask any questions
