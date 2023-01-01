HP Laptop 15 vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
26
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
60
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
82
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Laptop 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
- Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 66.5 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 124% sharper screen – 224 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches
|340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
|Area
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Material
|Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|224 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2880 x 1864 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|-
|1326:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|98.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.7%
|Response time
|-
|24 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|35 / 70 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|186 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4 (0P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
710
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +157%
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2086
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +309%
8537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
601
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +150%
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2178
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +274%
8136
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.3 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|2x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1