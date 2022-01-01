Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Fury 16 G9 or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

62 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
VS
64 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 95 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6600M 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 95 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (122.8 vs 141 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Fury 16 G9
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~89%
Side bezels 9.2 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +100%
1000 nits
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 429 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40
GPU performance
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +128%
11.4 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v2.0 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

