You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 95 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Radeon RX 6600M 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 95 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (122.8 vs 141 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~89% Side bezels 9.2 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ZBook Fury 16 G9 +100% 1000 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 95 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 429 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 40 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40 GPU performance ZBook Fury 16 G9 +128% 11.4 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v2.0 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

