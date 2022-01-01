HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.6%
- Dimensions: 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm (14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches
|Area
|910 cm2 (141 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.6%
|Side bezels
|9.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
1000 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 200 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8393
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2177 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
GPU performance
11.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v2.0
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes