HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.6%

~81.6% Dimensions: 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm (14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) CPU: - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZBook Fury 16 G9. Performance 75 Gaming 69 Display 47 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 79 Case 53 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% Side bezels 9.2 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 95 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1720 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8393

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6600M 8GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz GPU boost clock 2177 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 GPU performance 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 4 Max. ram size 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v2.0 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes