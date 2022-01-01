Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Fury 16 G9: full specs and tests

HP ZBook Fury 16 G9

HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.6%
  • Dimensions: 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm (14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZBook Fury 16 G9.
Performance
75
Gaming
69
Display
47
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Case
53
NanoReview Score
62
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches
Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6%
Side bezels 9.2 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8393

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64
GPU performance
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 4
Max. ram size 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v2.0
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

