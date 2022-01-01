You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile Radeon RX 6600M 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 95 against 86 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 242 x 19 mm

14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches Area 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~81.6% Side bezels 5.7 mm 9.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness ZBook Studio 16 G9 1000 nits ZBook Fury 16 G9 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 95 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 150 W 150 / 200 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 613 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile Radeon RX 6600M 8GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1489 MHz GPU boost clock - 2177 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance ZBook Studio 16 G9 10.8 TFLOPS ZBook Fury 16 G9 +6% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v2.0 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.4 x 8.9 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.