Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Studio 16 G9 or ZBook Fury 16 G9 – what's better?

HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 vs Fury 16 G9

70 out of 100
HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
VS
62 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6600M 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 and Fury 16 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Studio 16 G9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 95 against 86 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Studio 16 G9
vs
ZBook Fury 16 G9

Case

Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 242 x 19 mm
14.02 x 9.53 x 0.75 inches		 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches
Area 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~81.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.7 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
ZBook Studio 16 G9
1000 nits
ZBook Fury 16 G9
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 150 W 150 / 200 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 613 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2177 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance
ZBook Studio 16 G9
10.8 TFLOPS
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +6%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v2.0
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.4 x 8.9 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
4. HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 and Firefly 14 G9
5. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
8. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
9. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and EliteBook 860 G9
10. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Power G9

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Studio 16 G9 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский