HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 vs Fury 16 G10

57 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
VS
53 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Fury 16 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
  • Can run popular games at about 73-99% higher FPS
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Fury 16 G9
vs
ZBook Fury 16 G10

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches		 363 x 250.6 x 27.7-28.6 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09-1.13 inches
Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~81.6%
Side bezels 9.2 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 49.3 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +150%
1000 nits
ZBook Fury 16 G10
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W 150 / 200 / 230 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 710 / 755 grams 712 / 754 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1140 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +132%
11.4 TFLOPS
ZBook Fury 16 G10
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 4
Max. ram size 128 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~88.1 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v2.0 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.4 x 8.3 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

