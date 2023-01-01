Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX GPU - Radeon RX 6600M 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 12288GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 Can run popular games at about 73-99% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 73-99% higher FPS Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Better webcam recording quality

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches 363 x 250.6 x 27.7-28.6 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09-1.13 inches Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~81.6% Side bezels 9.2 mm 9.2 mm Colors Silver Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 49.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ZBook Fury 16 G9 +150% 1000 nits ZBook Fury 16 G10 400 nits

Battery Capacity 95 Wh 95 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W 150 / 200 / 230 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 710 / 755 grams 712 / 754 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6600M 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB TGP 80 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance ZBook Fury 16 G9 +132% 11.4 TFLOPS ZBook Fury 16 G10 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 4 Max. ram size 128 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 12288GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~88.1 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v2.0 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.4 x 8.3 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.