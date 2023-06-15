Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) vs Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
- Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 47 against 38 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches
|359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm
14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|848 cm2 (131.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|44 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1402:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|57.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40%
|-
|Response time
|26 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|8 (0P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1016
1072
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3858
4512
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1136
1197
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) +33%
4666
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|0.74 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|10.4 x 6.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD):
- The config with 12GB of RAM is available in two options: 4GB soldered and 8GB SO-DIMM or a single DDR4-3200 memory module.
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8):
- Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p.
- Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
