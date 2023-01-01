Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 94 against 86 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1090 grams less (around 2.4 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1090 grams less (around 2.4 lbs) Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (122.9 vs 150 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm

14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 968 cm2 (150 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~88.9% Side bezels 9.7 mm 4.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison ThinkPad P16 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 XPS 15 9530 (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad P16 300 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 94 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 170 / 230 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad P16 +42% 4.92 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.76 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.