Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15 High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 76 against 53.5 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 76 against 53.5 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.5 vs 139.5 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.5 vs 139.5 square inches) Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm

14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.6% ~75.8% Side bezels 7 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Material Plastic Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 56.3 dB 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology - G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 988:1 845:1 sRGB color space 62.6% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile 43.7% 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 42.3% 68.1% Response time 18 ms 31 ms Max. brightness Cyborg 15 250 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +28% 320 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 120 W 180 W Weight of AC adapter 488 grams 545 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 40 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Cyborg 15 +3% 5.01 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 77.7 dB 77.2 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.