MSI Cyborg 15 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 76 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.5 vs 139.5 square inches)
- Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches
|324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.6%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|56.3 dB
|52.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|-
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|988:1
|845:1
|sRGB color space
|62.6%
|92.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|43.7%
|67.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|42.3%
|68.1%
|Response time
|18 ms
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|120 W
|180 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|488 grams
|545 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Cyborg 15 +21%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cyborg 15 +22%
8781
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cyborg 15 +24%
1654
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10296
10540
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1536
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.7 dB
|77.2 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
