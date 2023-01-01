Home > Laptop comparison > Cyborg 15 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

MSI Cyborg 15 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

58 out of 100
MSI Cyborg 15
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
MSI Cyborg 15
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Cyborg 15 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 76 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.5 vs 139.5 square inches)
  • Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Cyborg 15
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.6% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 56.3 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology - G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 988:1 845:1
sRGB color space 62.6% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile 43.7% 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.3% 68.1%
Response time 18 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness
Cyborg 15
250 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +28%
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 180 W
Weight of AC adapter 488 grams 545 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Cyborg 15 +3%
5.01 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 77.7 dB 77.2 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
3. ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
5. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
7. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. MSI Katana 15 (2023) and MSI Cyborg 15
9. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) and MSI Cyborg 15
10. MSI Katana GF66 and MSI Cyborg 15
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and MSI Cyborg 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский