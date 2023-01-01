Home > Laptop comparison > Katana 17 (2023) or Alpha 17 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana 17 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana 17 (2023)
vs
Alpha 17

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches		 397 x 283.9 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Plastic Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 59.1 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1271:1 -
sRGB color space 61% -
Adobe RGB profile 42.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.8% 100%
Response time 30 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Katana 17 (2023)
250 nits
Alpha 17 +40%
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 / 240 W 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 573 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 16
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana 17 (2023)
1884
Alpha 17 +19%
2241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana 17 (2023)
11888
Alpha 17 +78%
21128
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana 17 (2023)
1884
Alpha 17 +10%
2072
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana 17 (2023)
14950
Alpha 17 +146%
36707
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz -
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Katana 17 (2023)
6.7 TFLOPS
Alpha 17 +151%
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78.5 dB -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v7
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

