Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 17 or ROG Strix G17 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Alpha 17 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)

72 out of 100
MSI Alpha 17
VS
68 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
MSI Alpha 17
Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 17 and Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 42-58% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 17
vs
ROG Strix G17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 283.9 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alpha 17 +17%
350 nits
ROG Strix G17 (2023)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 240 / 280 / 330 W
Weight of AC adapter - 810 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5.2 GHz
Cores 16 12
Threads 32 24
L3 Cache 64 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +15%
21128
ROG Strix G17 (2023)
18394
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +27%
36707
ROG Strix G17 (2023)
28948
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Alpha 17 +77%
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 (2023)
9.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v7 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader - No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Strix G16 or ROG Strix G17 (2023)
2. Katana 15 (2023) or ROG Strix G17 (2023)
3. ROG Strix SCAR 18 or ROG Strix G17 (2023)
4. Vector GP77 or ROG Strix G17 (2023)
5. ROG Strix G18 or ROG Strix G17 (2023)
6. Omen 17 (2023) or Alpha 17
7. Pulse 17 (2023) or Alpha 17
8. TUF Gaming A17 (2023) or Alpha 17
9. Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 or Alpha 17
10. Katana 17 (2023) or Alpha 17
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) and MSI Alpha 17 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский