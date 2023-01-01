Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX - AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours 30% sharper screen – 170 versus 131 pixels per inch (PPI)

30% sharper screen – 170 versus 131 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 283.9 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm

15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74% Side bezels 7 mm 13.7 mm Colors Black Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 170 ppi 131 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 17.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 134.5 in2 Alpha 17 17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Alpha 17 +17% 350 nits Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 280 W Weight of AC adapter - 820 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 140 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Alpha 17 +147% 16.8 TFLOPS Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v7 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader - Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023: - Thunderbolt 4 is not supported for AMD-based configuration.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.