MSI Alpha 17 vs Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
- 30% sharper screen – 170 versus 131 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 283.9 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm
15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|13.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|131 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
17.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 134.5 in2
Alpha 17
17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2
~5% more screen space
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|280 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|820 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|64 MB
|32 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +49%
21128
14166
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17 +5%
2072
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +79%
36707
20505
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|6.8-9.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v7
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|-
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023:
- Thunderbolt 4 is not supported for AMD-based configuration.
