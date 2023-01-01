Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 17 or Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 – what's better?

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 17 and Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • 30% sharper screen – 170 versus 131 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 17
vs
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 283.9 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm
15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74%
Side bezels 7 mm 13.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 131 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
17.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 134.5 in2
Alpha 17
17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Alpha 17 +17%
350 nits
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 280 W
Weight of AC adapter - 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 64 MB 32 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Alpha 17 +147%
16.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
6.8-9.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v7 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader - Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023:
    - Thunderbolt 4 is not supported for AMD-based configuration.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

