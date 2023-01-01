Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Pulse 17 (2023) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm

15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches 397 x 283.9 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~73.2% Side bezels 7.5 mm 7 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Pulse 17 (2023) n/a Alpha 17 350 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Pulse 17 (2023) 9.5 TFLOPS Alpha 17 +77% 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v7 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No - Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

