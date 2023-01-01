MSI Alpha 17 vs HP Omen 17 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
59
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 99.9 against 83 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (154.8 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 283.9 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|999 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|-1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|-
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|16
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|24
|L3 Cache
|64 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17 +13%
2241
1977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +25%
21128
16926
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2072
2068
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +55%
36707
23735
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v7
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Infrared sensor
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|-
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
