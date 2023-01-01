Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 17 or Omen 17 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Alpha 17 vs HP Omen 17 (2023)

72 out of 100
MSI Alpha 17
VS
68 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2023)
MSI Alpha 17
HP Omen 17 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 17 and HP Omen 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 99.9 against 83 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (154.8 vs 174.7 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 17
vs
Omen 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 283.9 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7 mm -1 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
-
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No -
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Alpha 17 +17%
350 nits
Omen 17 (2023)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 16 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 32 24
L3 Cache 64 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17 +13%
2241
Omen 17 (2023)
1977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +25%
21128
Omen 17 (2023)
16926
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +55%
36707
Omen 17 (2023)
23735
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Alpha 17
16.8 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2023)
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v7 v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint No -
Infrared sensor No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader - No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 16 (2022) or HP Omen 17 (2023)
2. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or HP Omen 17 (2023)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or HP Omen 17 (2023)
4. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 or HP Omen 17 (2023)
5. MSI Katana 17 (2023) or MSI Alpha 17
6. MSI Pulse 17 (2023) or MSI Alpha 17
7. Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023) or MSI Alpha 17
8. Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 or MSI Alpha 17
9. Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) or MSI Alpha 17
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 17 (2023) and MSI Alpha 17 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский