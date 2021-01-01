MSI Alpha 17 Launched: September 2020

September 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.3%

~76.3% Dimensions: 399 x 271 x 28 mm (15.71" x 10.67" x 1.1")

Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Alpha 17

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) Height 271 mm (10.67 inches) Thickness 28 mm (1.1 inches) Area 1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% Side bezels 8 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 160° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 54 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1104:1 sRGB color space 59% Adobe RGB profile 41% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 911 gramm

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Loudness 89 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Base frequency 2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1160 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7026 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 472 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 3847

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5600M Type Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1265 MHz FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 2304 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 0 GB