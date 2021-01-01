MSI Alpha 17
- Launched: September 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.3%
- Dimensions: 399 x 271 x 28 mm (15.71" x 10.67" x 1.1")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
92
Gaming
99
Display
51
Battery Life
74
Connectivity
69
Case
47
NanoReview Score
73
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Alpha 17
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|Height
|271 mm (10.67 inches)
|Thickness
|28 mm (1.1 inches)
|Area
|1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.3%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|54 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1104:1
|sRGB color space
|59%
|Adobe RGB profile
|41%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|911 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|89 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|0 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes