MSI Alpha 17

MSI Alpha 17
  • Launched: September 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.3%
  • Dimensions: 399 x 271 x 28 mm (15.71" x 10.67" x 1.1")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alpha 17.
Performance
92
Gaming
99
Display
51
Battery Life
74
Connectivity
69
Case
47
NanoReview Score
73

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Alpha 17

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 271 mm (10.67 inches)
Thickness 28 mm (1.1 inches)
Area 1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3%
Side bezels 8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 160°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 54 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1104:1
sRGB color space 59%
Adobe RGB profile 41%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 911 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 89 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3847

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 2304
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 0 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

