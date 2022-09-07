Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 14 Pro (with Apple A16 Bionic) that was released on September 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Delivers 166% higher peak brightness (1792 against 673 nits)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (974K versus 631K)
- 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.8%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|1 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3460 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 14 Pro +39%
1874
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 14 Pro +53%
5378
3507
|CPU
|242087
|166661
|GPU
|419508
|256531
|Memory
|162089
|91027
|UX
|144728
|115651
|Total score
|974395
|631142
|Stability
|79%
|71%
|Graphics test
|59 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|9862
|7565
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 16
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|23 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:41 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|12:35 hr
|11:39 hr
|Watching video
|15:45 hr
|15:16 hr
|Gaming
|06:03 hr
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|120 hr
|121 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (68th and 97th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 14 Pro +11%
143
129
Video quality
iPhone 14 Pro +37%
149
109
Generic camera score
iPhone 14 Pro +23%
146
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|-
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2022
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
