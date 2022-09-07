Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 14 Pro (with Apple A16 Bionic) that was released on September 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1078K versus 628K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • 10% higher pixel density (502 vs 458 PPI)
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1985 and 1319 points
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 502 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio - 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 290 Hz
Response time - 7.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Green, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock - 2650 MHz
CPU cores - 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process - 7 nanometers
Graphics - Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 14 Pro +50%
1985
iPhone 11 Pro
1319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 14 Pro +57%
4941
iPhone 11 Pro
3155
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone 14 Pro +72%
1078281
iPhone 11 Pro
628693
CPU - 166308
GPU - 261899
Memory - 90125
UX - 116080
Total score 1078281 628693
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 74%
Graphics test - 44 FPS
Graphics score - 7464
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 16 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 23 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:19 hr
Watching video - 12:57 hr
Gaming - 05:57 hr
Standby - 102 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type - No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 September 2019
Release date September 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

