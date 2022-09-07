Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 14 Pro (with Apple A16 Bionic) that was released on September 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (978K versus 619K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Comes with 769 mAh larger battery capacity: 3969 vs 3200 mAh
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3460 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 14 Pro +42%
1886
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 14 Pro +37%
4706
3430
|CPU
|246572
|175209
|GPU
|408723
|231377
|Memory
|176151
|80239
|UX
|146701
|127285
|Total score
|978271
|619792
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|7461
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 16
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|23 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:57 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:56 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:42 hr
|Gaming
|-
|07:08 hr
|Standby
|-
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|-
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2022
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
