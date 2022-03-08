Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 14

Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 20.6% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 1261 mAh larger battery capacity: 3279 vs 2018 mAh
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (37:24 vs 25:41 hours)
  • 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (835 against 642 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (779K versus 711K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone SE (2022)
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time 38 ms 12 ms
Contrast 1655:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone SE (2022)
642 nits
iPhone 14 +30%
835 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%
iPhone 14 +31%
86%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3223 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1200 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone SE (2022)
1718
iPhone 14 +1%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone SE (2022)
4587
iPhone 14 +3%
4724
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone SE (2022)
711422
iPhone 14 +10%
779836
CPU 189244 209437
GPU 269834 333181
Memory 129820 105776
UX 127582 131735
Total score 711422 779836
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone SE (2022)
8266
iPhone 14 +15%
9519
Stability 72% 82%
Graphics test 49 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 8266 9519
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.02)
OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2018 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:55 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 08:38 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 03:26 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 93 hr 122 hr
General battery life
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr
iPhone 14 +46%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone SE (2022) +6%
85.9 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone XR vs SE (2022)
2. Apple iPhone 11 vs SE (2022)
3. Apple iPhone 13 mini vs SE (2022)
4. Apple iPhone 8 vs SE (2022)
5. Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
6. Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14
7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14
8. Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 14
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Apple iPhone 14

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish