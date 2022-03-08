Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 14
Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 20.6% more screen real estate
- Comes with 1261 mAh larger battery capacity: 3279 vs 2018 mAh
- Shows 46% longer battery life (37:24 vs 25:41 hours)
- 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
- Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (835 against 642 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (779K versus 711K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|4.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|625 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.4%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|60 Hz
|Response time
|38 ms
|12 ms
|Contrast
|1655:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3223 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1200 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1718
iPhone 14 +1%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4587
iPhone 14 +3%
4724
|CPU
|189244
|209437
|GPU
|269834
|333181
|Memory
|129820
|105776
|UX
|127582
|131735
|Total score
|711422
|779836
|Stability
|72%
|82%
|Graphics test
|49 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|8266
|9519
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.02)
|OS size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2018 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|09:55 hr
|13:45 hr
|Watching video
|08:38 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|03:26 hr
|05:25 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
128
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.
