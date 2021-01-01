Apple iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XS
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Apple iPhone XS Max (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Shows 10% longer battery life (79 vs 72 hours)
- Comes with 516 mAh larger battery capacity: 3174 vs 2658 mAh
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus NVMe
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
- Optical image stabilization
- 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1109 and 750 points
- Weighs 31 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|2436 x 1125 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.4:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|456 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.41%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|98.8%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|11.2 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2490 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256, 512 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
750
iPhone XS +48%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2032
iPhone XS +38%
2798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
448224
iPhone XS +1%
452573
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|16 GB
|11.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3174 mAh
|2658 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|03:29 hr
|2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone XS Max +8%
11:06 hr
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone XS Max +20%
13:43 hr
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone XS Max +14%
16:08 hr
14:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2316
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
110
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2018
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 1212 USD
|~ 1100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XS Max.
