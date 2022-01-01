Apple iPhone XS vs iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone XS (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
- Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Delivers 181% higher peak brightness (1792 against 638 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 59% longer battery life (36:11 vs 22:46 hours)
- 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (974K versus 531K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
- Comes with 542 mAh larger battery capacity: 3200 vs 2658 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|625 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|87%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|99.8%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2490 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1123
iPhone 14 Pro +67%
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2852
iPhone 14 Pro +89%
5378
|CPU
|145514
|242087
|GPU
|197436
|419508
|Memory
|73728
|162089
|UX
|110833
|144728
|Total score
|531956
|974395
|Stability
|63%
|79%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|5740
|9862
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|iOS 16
|OS size
|11.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2658 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|07:30 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|09:19 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|04:45 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|80 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2316
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
143
Video quality
149
Generic camera score
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|No
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2018
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6