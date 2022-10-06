Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs Zenfone 9 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 vs Asus Zenfone 9

Гугл Пиксель 7
VS
Асус Зенфон 9
Google Pixel 7
Asus Zenfone 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 9
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1101K versus 803K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1317 and 1063 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
Zenfone 9

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 416 ppi 445 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 478 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7
n/a
Zenfone 9
833 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7
84.9%
Zenfone 9
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Asus Zenfone 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7
1063
Zenfone 9 +24%
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7
3165
Zenfone 9 +38%
4357
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7
803446
Zenfone 9 +37%
1101812
CPU 216931 260656
GPU 296692 467068
Memory 134893 191482
UX 152600 179326
Total score 803446 1101812
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Stock Android ZenUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:54 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:15 hr
Watching video - 15:48 hr
Gaming - 06:59 hr
Standby - 90 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7
n/a
Zenfone 9
32:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 113°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4247 x 2826
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length - 27.5 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7
n/a
Zenfone 9
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 July 2022
Release date October 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 9. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
