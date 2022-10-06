Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (800K versus 730K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Pixel 7
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 416 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 6a
867 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 +2%
84.9%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock - 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 +2%
1061
Pixel 6a
1040
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 +8%
3114
Pixel 6a
2873
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +10%
800656
Pixel 6a
730636
CPU 216931 198042
GPU 296692 285630
Memory 134893 103642
UX 152600 145066
Total score 800656 730636
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 6a
6051
Stability - 54%
Graphics test - 36 FPS
Graphics score - 6051
PCMark 3.0 score - 9668
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (74th and 105th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:03 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3840 x 2160
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 6a
140
Video quality
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 6a
111
Generic camera score
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 6a
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 May 2022
Release date October 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

User opinions

